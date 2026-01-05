Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 3.25%

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 559.5, up 3.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 137.44% in last one year as compared to a 11.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.88% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 559.5, up 3.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 26333.65. The Sensex is at 85736.3, down 0.03%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has risen around 53.92% in last one month.