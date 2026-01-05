Hindustan Copper Ltd spurts 3.25%

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 559.5, up 3.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 137.44% in last one year as compared to a 11.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.88% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Hindustan Copper Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 559.5, up 3.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 26333.65. The Sensex is at 85736.3, down 0.03%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has risen around 53.92% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11421.85, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 361.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 456.49 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 91.41 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
