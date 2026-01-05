JSW Steel Ltd soars 0.59%, rises for fifth straight session

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1187.7, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 31.83% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.79% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

JSW Steel Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1187.7, up 0.59% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 26333.05. The Sensex is at 85709.92, down 0.06%. JSW Steel Ltd has risen around 6.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 13.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11421.85, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.95 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1192.6, up 0.64% on the day. JSW Steel Ltd is up 31.83% in last one year as compared to a 11.5% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.79% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.