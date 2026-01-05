Patanjali Foods Ltd spurts 2.27%

Patanjali Foods Ltd is quoting at Rs 569.65, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.99% in last one year as compared to a 11.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.91% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Patanjali Foods Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 569.65, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 26333.65. The Sensex is at 85736.3, down 0.03%. Patanjali Foods Ltd has risen around 3.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Patanjali Foods Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 53078.8, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.03 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 573, up 2.34% on the day. Patanjali Foods Ltd is down 7.99% in last one year as compared to a 11.51% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.91% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.