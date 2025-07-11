Anand Rathi jumps after Q1 PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 94 cr

Anand Rathi Wealth rallied 5.63% to Rs 2,241.30 after the company reported a 27.8% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 93.62 crore on 15.8% increase in total income to Rs 284.26 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 126.35 crore in Q1 FY25, up 27.6% YoY.

Asset under management (AUM) jumped 27% to Rs 89,797 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with Rs 69,018 crore in Q1 FY25.

In Q1 FY25, revenue from mutual fund distribution increased 27% YoY to Rs 113 crore. Share of equity mutual funds in AUM remains flat to 54% as of June 2025 over June 2024.

Commenting on the results and the industry landscape, the management said, Q1 FY26 was another strong quarter for Anand Rathi Wealth, with Profit After Tax rising 28% YoY to Rs 94 crore and total revenue increasing 16% to Rs 284 crore. Our AUM reached Rs 87,797 crore, up 27% year-on-year. We achieved our highest-ever quarterly net inflows of Rs 3,825 crore and onboarded 598 new client families (net) in Q1 FY26, taking the total families served to 12,330. Client attrition, measured by AUM lost, remained at a low 0.11%, underscoring the strength of our client-centric uncomplicated approach. The first quarter saw a sharp rebound in equity markets, with the Nifty advancing 8.5% and the Nifty 500 rising 10.7%, propelled by renewed domestic buying and moderating FII outflows. Indias GDP is expected to grow by 6.6% in FY26, driven by strong domestic demand, government-led capital expenditure, and a robust financial sector. This growth is likely to further increase the number of HNIs and UHNIs, creating significant opportunities for the wealth management industry.