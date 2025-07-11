SPML Infra gains after securing Rs 385 crore jal jeevan mission contract

SPML Infra added 1.55% to Rs 278.75 after the company secured an Rs 385 crore contract under the Government of India's Jal Jeevan Mission.

The project pertains to the Water Production & Supply System for the Kekri-Sarwar Sector Package-III in Ajmer, Rajasthan. It also includes a 10-year operation and maintenance (O&M) component, ensuring long-term engagement for the company.

The Kekri Water Supply Scheme aims to upgrade and strengthen water supply infrastructure in the Kekri-Sarwar region, drawing water from the Bisalpur Dam. The project is expected to significantly enhance water production and distribution capabilities across the Ajmer district, supporting the government's goal of ensuring safe drinking water for every rural household.

The comprehensive water infrastructure project is designed to significantly enhance regional water supply and management capabilities through a suite of strategically planned components. At the heart of the project is the establishment of a 160 MLD state-of-the-art Water Treatment Plant (WTP) at Kekri, engineered to meet stringent water quality standards and ensure safe potable water supply. Supporting this facility are two Clear Water Reservoirs (CWRs) with a total capacity of 37.75 MLDcomprising a 20 MLD reservoir at the Kekri WTP campus and a 17.75 MLD reservoir at the Intermediate Pumping Station (IPS) in Nasirabad. These reservoirs will play a critical role in maintaining a steady and reliable distribution system. To ensure efficient water conveyance, the project includes the laying and commissioning of a 58.675-kilometre Mild Steel (MS) pipeline, forming a Rising Main from the WTP in Kekri to the IPS in Nasirabad. This transmission network has been designed for resilience and long-term performance.

A major highlight of the project is the integration of advanced technology, including the installation of high-capacity pumping systems, associated electrical and mechanical equipment, instrumentation, and a centralized SCADA system at the Kekri pump house. These systems will facilitate automated, real-time monitoring and operational control for improved efficiency and reduced downtime. The project also addresses infrastructure development, which includes the demolition of outdated structures and the construction of new office buildings and J-2 residential quarters, enhancing both operational and administrative capabilities on-site. To ensure sustained performance, the entire scheme will be backed by a comprehensive 10-year Operation and Maintenance (O&M) contract, guaranteeing long-term reliability and optimized functionality.

Subhash Sethi, Chairman of SPML Infra, commented: "We are honoured to be selected for this prestigious project under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This new project represents not just a business milestone for SPML Infra, but also our commitment to supporting the Government's vision of providing safe and clean drinking water to every household in India. The Kekri-Sarwar water supply project will significantly enhance water security for the people of Rajasthan and demonstrates our capability to execute complex water infrastructure projects with cutting-edge technology. This project exemplifies our integrated approach to water infrastructure development, combining advanced technology, efficient distribution systems, and long-term operational excellence. With the 10-year O&M contract, we are committed to ensuring the system's optimal performance throughout its operational life.