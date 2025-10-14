Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Anand Rathi Wealth hits record high after reporting strong Q2 performance

Anand Rathi Wealth hits record high after reporting strong Q2 performance

Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Anand Rathi Wealth rallied 5.92% to Rs 3,106.55 after the company reported a 30.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 99.35 crore on 23.1% increase in total income to Rs 307.18 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 31.3% YoY to Rs 134.15 crore in Q2 September 2025 compared with Rs 102.19 crore posted in Q2 September 2024.

Asset Under Management (AUM) jumped 22% to Rs 91,568 crore in Q2 FY26 as against 75,084 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total net inflows climbed 28% to Rs 3,002 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 2,336 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Equity mutual fund net inflows surged 101% YoY to Rs 2,062 crore in Q2 FY26.

On the half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit stood at Rs 192.97 crore in H1 FY26, registering the growth of 29.2% compared with Rs 149.35 crore posted in H1 FY25. Total revenue rose 19.5% YoY to Rs 591.44 crore in H1 FY26.

Total net inflows rose 20% YoY to Rs 6,827 crore in H1 FY26.

Relationship managers increased from 374 last year to 386 in H1 FY26.

Management commentary- Despite Indian equity markets declining during both the last quarter and full year, Anand Rathi Wealth delivered yet another quarter of consistent, market-agnostic growth underscoring the strength, stability, and scalability of our uncomplicated business model.

Our Assets Under Management (AUM) expanded 22% year-on-year to Rs 91,568 crore, supported by a healthy 20% year-on-year growth in net inflows to Rs 6,827 crore for H1 FY26. This performance underscores our continued ability to attract new clients and deepen existing relationships, even in a challenging market environment. Client attrition measured by AUM lost remained low at 0.18% for H1 FY26, reaffirming the trust our clients place in our uncomplicated and client-centric approach.

Anand Rathi Wealth is a wealth management firm, catering to high and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. The company operates across 18 cities in India, has a representative office in Dubai.

The scrip hit an all-time high at Rs 3,136.85 in intraday today.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 9:54 AM IST

