Anant Raj Ltd has added 12.26% over last one month compared to 6.59% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.73% rise in the SENSEX

Anant Raj Ltd gained 2.01% today to trade at Rs 548. The BSE Realty index is up 0.82% to quote at 6298.23. The index is up 6.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd increased 1.2% and DLF Ltd added 0.95% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 20.43 % over last one year compared to the 6.43% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Anant Raj Ltd has added 12.26% over last one month compared to 6.59% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.73% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7746 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.7 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 744.1 on 07 Oct 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 403 on 30 Mar 2026.