Client base grows 1.5% MoM to 36.93 million
Angel One announced key business parameters for February 2026 as under:Particulars
Feb'26
MoM Growth
YoY GrowthClient Base (Million)
36.93
1.5%
20.8%Avg. Client Funding Book (Rs crore)
5933
-3.0%
46.4%Average Daily Turnover (Rs crore) Overall
55,74,300
-13.0%
88.4%F&O
54,13,000
-13.3%
87.4%Cash
7,800
-2.2%
28.3%Commodity
1,53,500
-0.6%
135.6%
