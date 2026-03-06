Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One performance update for Feb'26

Client base grows 1.5% MoM to 36.93 million

Angel One announced key business parameters for February 2026 as under:

Particulars

Feb'26

MoM Growth

YoY Growth

Client Base (Million)

36.93

Also Read

Antique says 'Buy' again on Nalco; check key drivers behind bullish call

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 277 points, Nifty at 24,656 at pre-open; Asia markets mixed

US issues temporary licence to allow some Russian oil sales to India

Philippines mulls shorter work week, less air conditioning to save energy

Ukraine offers help downing Iranian drones in exchange for Patriot missiles

1.5%

20.8%

Avg. Client Funding Book (Rs crore)

5933

-3.0%

46.4%

Average Daily Turnover (Rs crore) Overall

55,74,300

-13.0%

88.4%

F&O

54,13,000

-13.3%

87.4%

Cash

7,800

-2.2%

28.3%

Commodity

1,53,500

-0.6%

135.6%

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Alert: Fractal Analytics, Wipro, Tata Elxsi, DRL

GIFT Nifty indicates green start for equity benchmarks; brent crude breaks above the $80/barrel mark

Lemon Tree Hotels inks new property in Barog, Himachal Pradesh

ITCONS E-Solutions inks pact with APEXGCC consulting for GCC support services

Sammaan Capital allots NCDs aggregating Rs 280 cr

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story