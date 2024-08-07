APL Apollo Tubes Ltd drops for fifth straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1413, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.2% in last one year as compared to a 23.78% rally in NIFTY and a 38.88% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1413, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 24224.25. The Sensex is at 79204.53, up 0.78%.APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has eased around 8.85% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 7.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8888.95, up 2.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.13 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp