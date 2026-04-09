Apollo Micro Systems gains after completing Limpet Mine Blast Trials

Apollo Micro Systems jumped 13.39% to Rs 235.80 after the company announced it has successfully completed blast trials for Limpet Mines, diver-carried mines used in naval defence.

The company announced it is the only Indian firm to have developed this product for the Indian Navy, marking a significant milestone.

The development positions Apollo Micro Systems as a provider of a complete spectrum of underwater mines, including shallow-water, deep-water, and limpet mine categories, strengthening its capabilities in underwater electronic warfare systems.

Apollo Micro Systems, a pioneer in defence technology, specializes in the design, development, and manufacture of advanced electronic, electromechanical, and engineering systems.