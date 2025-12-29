Arfin India rises after securing Rs 29-cr order from Diamond Power Infrastructure

Arfin India rose 2.67% to Rs 62.70 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 29.20 crore from Diamond Power Infrastructure for the supply of aluminium sector conductors.

The order involves an aggregate quantity of 11,000 metric tons and is scheduled to be executed over an eleven-month period from January 2026 to November 2026.

Arfin India manufactures and trades in non-ferrous metals.

The company reported a 5% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 2.45 crore on a 14.2% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 127.94 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News