Aries Agro reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.62 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Sales rise 13.92% to Rs 105.79 crore

Net Loss of Aries Agro reported to Rs 5.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.92% to Rs 105.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.43% to Rs 19.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.36% to Rs 516.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 472.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales105.7992.86 14 516.46472.24 9 OPM %-0.79-0.25 -11.3111.98 - PBDT-6.16-5.69 -8 36.1233.20 9 PBT-8.14-8.20 1 28.3825.37 12 NP-5.62-9.38 40 19.4317.13 13

First Published: May 30 2024 | 9:54 AM IST

