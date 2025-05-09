Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 25.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.97% to Rs 90.47 crore

Net profit of Mitsu Chem Plast rose 25.09% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.97% to Rs 90.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.17% to Rs 7.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.76% to Rs 332.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 311.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

