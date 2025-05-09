Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 25.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 25.09% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 9.97% to Rs 90.47 crore

Net profit of Mitsu Chem Plast rose 25.09% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.97% to Rs 90.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.17% to Rs 7.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.76% to Rs 332.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 311.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales90.4782.27 10 332.28311.25 7 OPM %9.109.15 -7.018.25 - PBDT6.525.40 21 16.8917.91 -6 PBT4.763.79 26 10.0011.89 -16 NP3.542.83 25 7.258.86 -18

First Published: May 09 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

