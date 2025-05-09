Ceigall India consolidated net profit declines 31.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.21% to Rs 1011.61 croreNet profit of Ceigall India declined 31.99% to Rs 74.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.21% to Rs 1011.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 943.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.96% to Rs 294.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 306.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.45% to Rs 3436.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3029.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
