Britannia Industries consolidated net profit rises 4.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.01% to Rs 4375.57 crore

Net profit of Britannia Industries rose 4.03% to Rs 559.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 538.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.01% to Rs 4375.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4014.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.82% to Rs 2178.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2139.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 17535.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16546.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

