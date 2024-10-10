Ashoka Metcast consolidated net profit rises 894.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 142.47% to Rs 14.33 crore

Net profit of Ashoka Metcast rose 894.29% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 142.47% to Rs 14.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.14.335.9126.873.724.220.353.870.273.480.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp