Tejas Networks Ltd Spikes 4.22%

Tejas Networks Ltd rose 4.22% today to trade at Rs 308.95. The BSE Telecommunication index is up 0.55% to quote at 2875.43. The index is down 8.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, ADC India Communications Ltd increased 3.28% and ITI Ltd added 2.13% on the day. The BSE Telecommunication index went up 6.52 % over last one year compared to the 7.89% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tejas Networks Ltd has lost 32.21% over last one month compared to 8.6% fall in BSE Telecommunication index and 3.31% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7554 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 973.9 on 27 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 294.1 on 27 Jan 2026.