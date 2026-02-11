Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 5.36% to Rs 5.12 crore

Net loss of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reported to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.36% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5.125.41 -5 OPM %-23.6314.23 -PBDT-1.180.77 PL PBT-1.560.38 PL NP-1.560.38 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Davangere Sugar Company standalone net profit declines 61.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Daikaffil Chemicals India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Trigyn Technologies standalone net profit declines 83.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Omega Interactive Technologies standalone net profit rises 881.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Hitech Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.27 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story