Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.56 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.36% to Rs 5.12 croreNet loss of Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reported to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.36% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5.125.41 -5 OPM %-23.6314.23 -PBDT-1.180.77 PL PBT-1.560.38 PL NP-1.560.38 PL
