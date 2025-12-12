Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Astra Micorwave gains after securing Rs 171-cr radar supply contract from IMD

Dec 12 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Astra Microwave Products advanced 1.41% to Rs 915.40 after the company secured a procurement order for Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs) from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The order includes supply of six Klystron-based S-band Polarimetric Doppler Weather Radars (DWRs) along with associated systems including AWS and disdrometers. The order includes 3 years warranty followed by 7 years of comprehensive annual maintenance contract (CAMC).

The said order is valued at Rs 171.38 crore (inclusive of GST) and is expected to be completed within 18 months.

Astra Microwave Products is engaged in design, development, manufacture and supply of high value added RF and microwave super components, sub-systems and systems finding for Defense, Space, Telecom, Meteorology and Civil communication applications.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 5.87% to Rs 23.90 crore on 6.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 214.58 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

