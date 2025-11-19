Atal Realtech receives LoA from ABH Developers

ABH Developers has been awarded the project for construction of court building at Karanja, Washim in Maharashtra by Public Works Department, Govt. of Maharashtra for a total contract value of Rs 49.47 crore.

Consequently, Atal Realtech has received a letter of intent from ABH Developers for subcontracting of work of construction of court building on back to back basis in accordance with the terms and conditions of the principal contract. It has been mutually agreed that ABH Developers shall charge a royalty of 4% of the total contract value towards this subcontract.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News