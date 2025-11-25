Glenmark launches world's first fixed-dose triple therapy of Nebzmart GFB Smartules and Glenmark Airz FB Smartules

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced the launch of Nebzmart GFB Smartules and Glenmark Airz FB Smartules, the world's first nebulized, fixed-dose triple therapy for the treatment of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Both products combine three proven medicines - Glycopyrronium, Formoterol, and Budesonide - to reduce airway obstruction, inflammation, and improve lung function and symptom control. As a single, easy-to-use nebulized therapy, it minimizes the burden of multiple medications. This marks a breakthrough as a new standard of care for COPD patients, especially those who struggle with using Metered Dose Inhalers (MDI) or Dry Powder Inhalers (DPI).

