Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1541.4, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 29.73% in last one year as compared to a 3.98% slide in NIFTY and a 15.38% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1541.4, up 1.57% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 23630.9. The Sensex is at 75137.86, down 0.24%. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has gained around 8.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24843.15, down 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.58 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.95 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1540, up 1.34% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is up 29.73% in last one year as compared to a 3.98% slide in NIFTY and a 15.38% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.