Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian markets trade weak, benchmark down 0.38%

Australian markets trade weak, benchmark down 0.38%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 5:16 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Asian stocks closed mixed on Wednesday, mostly on thin volumes as traders stayed away on the sidelines ahead of Christmas holidays. Most of the markets in the region closed early today.

In the Australian market, financials stocks traded weak, while materials shares found some support.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index settled down by 33 points or 0.38% at 8,762.70. The broader All Ordinaries index closed lower by 27.20 points or 0.3% at 9,069.00.

Treasury Wine, PLS Group, Linontown, Lendlease, Capston Copper and Nickel Industries posted strong gains.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking Corporation, ANZ Group Holdings, CSL and National Australia Bank closed weak.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indices slip in thin pre-Christmas trade; Nifty ends below 26,150

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index declines 0.51%

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty ends below 26,150 mark; oil & gas shares tumble

GBP/USD sustains above 1.3500 mark, FTSE100 up 20% this year

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story