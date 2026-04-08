Auto stocks staged a powerful comeback on Dalal Street, with the Nifty Auto index rallying 6.90% in a sharp sector-wide upmove.

The rally was driven by cooling crude oil prices and improving demand outlook.

Leading the charge, Ashok Leyland zoomed 12.53%, emerging as the top gainer in the pack. Shares of Tata Motors surged 9.91%, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles climbed 8.11%, while TVS Motor Company advanced 7.64%.

Among passenger vehicle majors, Maruti Suzuki India jumped 7.18%, and Mahindra & Mahindra gained 7.06%.

Premium motorcycle maker Eicher Motors rose 7.01%. Two-wheeler heavyweights also joined the rally, with Hero MotoCorp up 5.28% and Bajaj Auto adding 3.80%.