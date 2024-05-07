Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Consumer Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1893.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Godrej Consumer Products reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1893.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 6.08% to Rs 3365.11 crore

Net loss of Godrej Consumer Products reported to Rs 1893.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 452.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.08% to Rs 3365.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3172.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 560.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1702.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.88% to Rs 13974.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13198.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3365.113172.21 6 13974.1313198.69 6 OPM %22.4620.20 -21.0618.41 - PBDT741.09646.27 15 2916.052423.13 20 PBT691.18577.68 20 2675.092186.84 22 NP-1893.21452.14 PL -560.551702.46 PL

