Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 9.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 5.89% to Rs 43.51 crore

Net profit of Orbit Exports rose 9.32% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.89% to Rs 43.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.90% to Rs 34.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 196.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 193.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales43.5141.09 6 196.69193.85 1 OPM %18.9221.47 -26.3528.40 - PBDT10.739.78 10 58.6158.13 1 PBT7.056.08 16 43.9444.07 0 NP5.635.15 9 34.0734.38 -1

First Published: May 07 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

