Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 9.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Orbit Exports rose 9.32% to Rs 5.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.89% to Rs 43.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.90% to Rs 34.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 196.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 193.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

