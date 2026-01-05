Avenue Supermarts' Q3 revenue climbs 13% YoY to Rs 17,613 cr

Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) reported 13.15% jump in standalone revenue from operations to Rs 17,612.62 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2025 compared with Rs 15,565.23 crore as on 31 December 2024.

The total number of stores as of 31st December 2025 stood at 442 (including one store at Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra currently closed for customers due to reconstruction).

Avenue Supermarts is a Mumbai-based company, which owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. It offers a wide range of products with a focus on foods, non-foods (FMCG) and general merchandise & apparel product categories.