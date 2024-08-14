Avonmore Capital & Management Services consolidated net profit declines 1.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 88.00% to Rs 35.08 crore

Net profit of Avonmore Capital & Management Services declined 1.07% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 88.00% to Rs 35.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.35.0818.6620.4412.8111.574.8210.474.032.782.81

