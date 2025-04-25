Axis Bank consolidated net profit declines 1.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 7.35% to Rs 32452.32 crore

Net profit of Axis Bank declined 1.63% to Rs 7475.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7599.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 7.35% to Rs 32452.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30230.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.32% to Rs 28055.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26386.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 12.96% to Rs 127374.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 112759.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

