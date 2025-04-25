Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank consolidated net profit declines 1.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Axis Bank consolidated net profit declines 1.63% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Total Operating Income rise 7.35% to Rs 32452.32 crore

Net profit of Axis Bank declined 1.63% to Rs 7475.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7599.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 7.35% to Rs 32452.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30230.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.32% to Rs 28055.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26386.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Total Operating Income rose 12.96% to Rs 127374.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 112759.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income32452.3230230.58 7 127374.09112759.05 13 OPM %63.2063.20 -62.1963.27 - PBDT9894.779984.87 -1 36722.1635178.00 4 PBT9894.779984.87 -1 36722.1635178.00 4 NP7475.137599.04 -2 28055.1126386.20 6

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

