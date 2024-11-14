G S Auto International standalone net profit rises 180.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.55% to Rs 33.21 crore

Net profit of G S Auto International rose 180.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.55% to Rs 33.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.33.2135.168.166.431.691.140.730.220.420.15

