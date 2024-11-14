Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / G S Auto International standalone net profit rises 180.00% in the September 2024 quarter

G S Auto International standalone net profit rises 180.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 5.55% to Rs 33.21 crore

Net profit of G S Auto International rose 180.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.55% to Rs 33.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales33.2135.16 -6 OPM %8.166.43 -PBDT1.691.14 48 PBT0.730.22 232 NP0.420.15 180

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 100 pts higher at 77,800; Nifty at 23,550; Eicher jumps 6%

Delhi AQI 'severe' for day 2; Grap-III anti-pollution plan yet to be issued

Brazil's G20 priorities align with those India had in 2024: Foreign secy

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

Marco Rubio will be true friend to allies, warrior against rivals: Trump

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story