Betex India standalone net profit rises 258.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.97% to Rs 28.47 crore

Net profit of Betex India rose 258.82% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 19.97% to Rs 28.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.28.4723.736.461.642.010.521.700.351.220.34

