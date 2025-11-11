Doms Industries consolidated net profit rises 13.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.06% to Rs 567.91 crore

Net profit of Doms Industries rose 13.52% to Rs 58.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.06% to Rs 567.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 457.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.567.91457.7717.5218.77103.8488.1481.8172.0558.2751.33

