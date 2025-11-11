Gujarat Gas consolidated net profit declines 9.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.04% to Rs 3780.40 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Gas declined 9.37% to Rs 279.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 308.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.04% to Rs 3780.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3781.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.3780.403781.7511.8313.60511.01546.57376.73417.03279.81308.74

