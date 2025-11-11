Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 63.79 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.07% to Rs 445.15 crore

Net Loss of Spencer's Retail reported to Rs 63.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 87.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 14.07% to Rs 445.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 518.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.445.15518.03-0.79-8.67-40.53-23.67-63.85-87.25-63.79-87.18

