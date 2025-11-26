Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Auto forays into e-rickshaw segment with launch of Bajaj Riki

Bajaj Auto forays into e-rickshaw segment with launch of Bajaj Riki

Image
Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bajaj Auto announced its entry into the e-rickshaw category with the launch of Bajaj Riki offering a class-leading 149 km range, a monocoque chassis, hydraulic braking, independent suspension, and fast charging.

Riki was piloted successfully in Patna, Moradabad, Guwahati and Raipur, and now expands to 100+ towns across UP, Bihar, MP, Chhattisgarh and Assam in Phase 1.

The first model in the P40 series Bajaj Riki P4005 where P stands for Passenger, comes with a 5.4 kWh battery and is priced at INR 1,90,890/- (ex-showroom).

The Cargo model, Riki C4005 has the highest certified range offering at 164km, comes with larger tray size, allows for more earning potential as compared to existing alternatives. It also has a 28% gradeability allowing for a comfortable ride on slopes and flyovers. The C4005 is priced at INR 2,00,876/- (ex showroom)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Balaji Telefilms' Balaji Astro Guide tops iOS Lifestyle Charts

Bondada E&E achieves NABL accreditation for its Lab in Hyderabad

Jayant Infratech hits the roof after bagging order worth Rs 161.68 cr from KRCL

Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions wins order of Rs 580 cr from Dangote Industries

Zydus Life rises after inking exclusive licensing deal with RK Pharma for US oncology product

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story