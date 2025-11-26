Bajaj Auto forays into e-rickshaw segment with launch of Bajaj Riki

Riki was piloted successfully in Patna, Moradabad, Guwahati and Raipur, and now expands to 100+ towns across UP, Bihar, MP, Chhattisgarh and Assam in Phase 1.
The first model in the P40 series Bajaj Riki P4005 where P stands for Passenger, comes with a 5.4 kWh battery and is priced at INR 1,90,890/- (ex-showroom).
The Cargo model, Riki C4005 has the highest certified range offering at 164km, comes with larger tray size, allows for more earning potential as compared to existing alternatives. It also has a 28% gradeability allowing for a comfortable ride on slopes and flyovers. The C4005 is priced at INR 2,00,876/- (ex showroom)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app