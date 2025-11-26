Bajaj Auto forays into e-rickshaw segment with launch of Bajaj Riki

Bajaj Auto announced its entry into the e-rickshaw category with the launch of Bajaj Riki offering a class-leading 149 km range, a monocoque chassis, hydraulic braking, independent suspension, and fast charging.

Riki was piloted successfully in Patna, Moradabad, Guwahati and Raipur, and now expands to 100+ towns across UP, Bihar, MP, Chhattisgarh and Assam in Phase 1.

The first model in the P40 series Bajaj Riki P4005 where P stands for Passenger, comes with a 5.4 kWh battery and is priced at INR 1,90,890/- (ex-showroom).

The Cargo model, Riki C4005 has the highest certified range offering at 164km, comes with larger tray size, allows for more earning potential as compared to existing alternatives. It also has a 28% gradeability allowing for a comfortable ride on slopes and flyovers. The C4005 is priced at INR 2,00,876/- (ex showroom)