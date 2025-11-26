Jayant Infratech hits the roof after bagging order worth Rs 161.68 cr from KRCL

Jayant Infratech hit the upper circuit of 5% to Rs 77.43 after the company received letter of acceptance (LoA) from Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL) for an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract.

The scope of the work includes the design, supply, erection, testing and commissioning for up-gradation of existing 1x25 KV electric traction system into 2x25 KV electric traction system. The value of the contract is Rs 161,68,31,043.98 (inclusive of all duties and taxes) and is expected to be completed by 27 January 2027.

The company said that it expects to contribute significantly to the revenue and operational growth.

The companys current market capitlisation stands at Rs 78.64 crore.