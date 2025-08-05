Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nitin Spinners standalone net profit declines 2.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Nitin Spinners standalone net profit declines 2.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.20% to Rs 793.31 crore

Net profit of Nitin Spinners declined 2.68% to Rs 40.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 42.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.20% to Rs 793.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 802.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales793.31802.97 -1 OPM %14.0214.80 -PBDT92.0093.64 -2 PBT55.1356.93 -3 NP40.9942.12 -3

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

K Z Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 70.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Castrol India standalone net profit rises 5.10% in the June 2025 quarter

Aurionpro Solutions acquires Melbourne-based InfraRisk

Bajaj Finance receives ratings action from Moody's Rating

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story