Poona Dal and Oil Industries standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.46% to Rs 34.65 crore

Net profit of Poona Dal and Oil Industries declined 23.08% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 24.46% to Rs 34.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 45.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.34.6545.870.690.780.330.420.280.360.200.26

