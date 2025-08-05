K Z Leasing & Finance standalone net profit declines 70.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.67% to Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of K Z Leasing & Finance declined 70.56% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.67% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.0.140.12-378.57-166.670.852.900.852.900.632.14

