Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 20.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales decline 3.84% to Rs 1434.26 crore

Net profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 20.07% to Rs 203.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 254.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.84% to Rs 1434.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1491.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 88.08% to Rs 534.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 284.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.89% to Rs 5593.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4665.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1434.261491.53 -4 5593.744665.86 20 OPM %24.0327.08 -14.0510.97 - PBDT331.95404.37 -18 908.57537.82 69 PBT289.37364.20 -21 742.21408.31 82 NP203.39254.45 -20 534.47284.17 88

First Published: May 17 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

