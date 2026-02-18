UCO Bank soars 2.25%, rises for third straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 29.57, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.35% in last one year as compared to a 12.13% gain in NIFTY and a 61.7% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 29.57, up 2.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 25713.95. The Sensex is at 83408.99, down 0.05%. UCO Bank has dropped around 0.2% in last one month.