Bank of Maharashtra gains for third straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 67.35, up 4.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 115.18% in last one year as compared to a 23.17% jump in NIFTY and a 81.53% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 67.35, up 4.5% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 22557.9. The Sensex is at 74083.23, up 0.1%. Bank of Maharashtra has gained around 4.58% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has gained around 1.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7156.8, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 175.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 293.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.25 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News