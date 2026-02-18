Punjab & Sind Bank up for third straight session

Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 27.89, up 1.86% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.9% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% jump in NIFTY and a 61.11% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 27.89, up 1.86% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25670.3. The Sensex is at 83238.9, down 0.25%. Punjab & Sind Bank has slipped around 1.2% in last one month.