Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd gains for third straight session

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 2687.5, up 5.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.54% in last one year as compared to a 0.19% jump in NIFTY and a 6.18% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2687.5, up 5.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.51% on the day, quoting at 22451.5. The Sensex is at 74122.32, up 0.53%. Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has slipped around 3.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8685.2, up 2.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22006 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.25 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News