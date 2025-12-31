Bank of Maharashtra spurts 2.81%, up for third straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 62.21, up 2.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.29% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% gain in NIFTY and a 30.91% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

