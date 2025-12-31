Bank of Maharashtra spurts 2.81%, up for third straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 62.21, up 2.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.29% in last one year as compared to a 10.08% gain in NIFTY and a 30.91% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Bank of Maharashtra rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 62.21, up 2.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 26136.25. The Sensex is at 85259.33, up 0.69%. Bank of Maharashtra has added around 7.91% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has added around 0.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8431.5, up 1.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 324.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 235.19 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 7.6 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
