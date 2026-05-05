Domestic equity benchmarks traded with modest losses in early trade, with the Nifty slipping below the 24,050 mark. Losses were led by realty, financial services, and private bank stocks, while media, consumer durables, and IT shares edged higher.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex fell 301.49 points or 0.38% to 76,967.51. The Nifty 50 index lost 94.80 points or 0.39% to 24,024.50.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index shed 0.09% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index rallied 0.20%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,687 shares rose and 1,411 shares fell. A total of 179 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, gained 2.43% to 18.75. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 8,047.86 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,487.10 crore in the Indian equity market on 30 April 2026, provisional data showed. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.13% to 7.027 compared with previous session close of 7.018. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee lowered against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 95.3650 compared with its close of 95.2300 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 June 2026 settlement rose 0.12% to Rs 149,523. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.13% to 98.390. The United States 10-year bond yield declined 0.25% to 4.438. In the commodities market, Brent crude for June 2026 settlement lost $ 1.21 or 1.06% to $113.23 a barrel. Stocks in Spotlight: Wockhardt surged 10.23% after the company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 166 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a loss of Rs 25 crore in Q4 FY25, while revenue from operations rose 29.9% to Rs 965 crore from Rs 743 crore.

Jindal Stainless slipped 1.42%. The company has reported a 1.9% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 844 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Rs 828 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue from operations increased 7.8% to Rs 11,337 crore from Rs 10,518 crore. Petronet LNG gained 3.22% after the company has reported a 57.6% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,371 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Rs 870 crore in Q3 FY26, while revenue from operations declined 15.4% to Rs 9,442 crore from Rs 11,164 crore. Global Market: Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday as risk appetite was battered by heightened tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Markets in Japan, China, and South Korea were closed, keeping regional trading volumes dull.

Investor sentiment nosedived after Iran launched strikes in response to a U.S. operation to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The development threatened to upset an already tenuous ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, although separate comments from Iranian officials indicated that talks between both sides were still progressing. Overnight on Wall Street, stocks fell on Monday as the latest developments in the Middle East sent oil prices higher, sparking further worries about instability in the region. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 557.37 points, or 1.13%, closing at 48,941.90. The S&P 500 slid 0.41% to end at 7,200.75, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.19% to settle at 25,067.80.