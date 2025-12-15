SBC Exports bags Rs 11-cr manpower supply order

SBC Exports announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 10.76 crore from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur for the supply of manpower.

The project is scheduled to be executed within one year, starting from 1 January 2026.

SBC Exports is engaged in the trading and manufacturing of garments, IT support services, & tour and travel services.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 111.7% to Rs 11.37 crore on a 28.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 84.70 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

