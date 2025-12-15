India's vegetable oil imports tumble 11% on month in Nov-25

Solvent Extractors Association or SEA data showed that vegetable oil imports in November 2025the first month of the 202526 oil yearfell to 1,183,832 tons, down 11% from 1,332,173 tons in October 2025 and 28% lower than the 1,650,976 tons recorded in November 2024. Imports of RBD Palmolein declined sharply, reaching only 3,500 tons in November 2025 compared with 285,416 tons in November 2024 and 5,000 tons in October 2024.

