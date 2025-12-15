Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India's vegetable oil imports tumble 11% on month in Nov-25

India's vegetable oil imports tumble 11% on month in Nov-25

Image
Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Solvent Extractors Association or SEA data showed that vegetable oil imports in November 2025the first month of the 202526 oil yearfell to 1,183,832 tons, down 11% from 1,332,173 tons in October 2025 and 28% lower than the 1,650,976 tons recorded in November 2024. Imports of RBD Palmolein declined sharply, reaching only 3,500 tons in November 2025 compared with 285,416 tons in November 2024 and 5,000 tons in October 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBC Exports bags Rs 11-cr manpower supply order

Inox Wind bags 102.3 MW order from Aditya Birla Renewables arm

Vascon Engineers wins work order of Rs 260 cr from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation

Sensex, Nifty trade with minor cuts; European mrkt advance

Ajmera Realty & Infra India fixes record date for stock split

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story