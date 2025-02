South West Pinnacle Exploration consolidated net profit declines 0.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.16% to Rs 48.54 crore

Net profit of South West Pinnacle Exploration declined 0.95% to Rs 4.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 15.16% to Rs 48.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 42.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.48.5442.1518.1322.357.978.095.445.374.164.20

