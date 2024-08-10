BDH Industries standalone net profit declines 3.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.20% to Rs 16.26 croreNet profit of BDH Industries declined 3.09% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 11.20% to Rs 16.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.2618.31 -11 OPM %12.0510.70 -PBDT2.322.29 1 PBT2.102.16 -3 NP1.571.62 -3
